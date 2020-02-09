Makeshift hospital in Wuhan receives coronavirus-infected patients

Patients enter the ward of Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2020. The makeshift hospital received its first batch of patients of the novel coronavirus pneumonia Saturday night. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The newly-built Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, received the first batch of patients infected with the virus Saturday, according to local authorities.Replicating Beijing's SARS treatment model in 2003, Wuhan built two makeshift hospitals: Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) and Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain), which can accommodate 1,600 beds and 1,000 beds respectively.

The first batch of patients were transferred to Huoshenshan Hospital on Feb. 4 after a 10-day construction.Chinese health authorities said Saturday that they received reports of 3,399 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 86 deaths Friday.