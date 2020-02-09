Makeshift hospital in Wuhan receives coronavirus-infected patients

Patients enter the ward of Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 8, 2020. The makeshift hospital received its first batch of patients of the novel coronavirus pneumonia Saturday night. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
