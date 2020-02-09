All hostages released, gunman still at large in northeastern Thailand

A rifle used by the alleged killer is seen in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua)

Hostages were rescued from the gunman who had killed at least 20 people late Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima of northeastern Thailand, but the gunman is still at large, police sources said early Sunday.According to Thai police sources, soldiers rescued hundreds of people from a shopping mall late Saturday night as they continued to hunt for a gunman who had holed up inside after killing at least 20 people.The gunman, identified as Jakkrapanth Thomma, was holding a number of people as hostages inside the Terminal 21 shopping mall, but police officials later announced by 2 a.m. Sunday local time that all civilians have been safely brought out of the mall.

Thai security personnel rush to the scene of the shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua)

The gunmen fired at civilians along the route to the Terminal 21 shopping mall, which was packed with shoppers celebrating the long weekend. Many people were slain inside the mall.Defence Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said late Saturday that 20 deaths had been confirmed. Another 31 people were reported injured, some seriously.