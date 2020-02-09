Wuhan gov't mourns doctor in coronavirus fight

The Wuhan municipal government on Friday mourned a doctor who passed away after being infected with the novel coronavirus while working at a local hospital.
It was concluded that the doctor, Li Wenliang, died from work-related injury by the Wuhan Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and will be compensated by work-related injury insurance totaling over 800,000 yuan (about 114,000 US dollars) for funeral and other expenses.
The bureau will also verify the pension payment for his relatives according to law.
Li, an ophthalmologist with the Central Hospital of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, died early Friday from pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus despite the best efforts of doctors, according to the notice issued by the Wuhan municipal government.
"We express our deep condolences and sadness, pay our tribute to him for fighting on the front line against the epidemic and show our sincere sympathy to his family," the notice said.
The hospital also expressed deep sadness over the doctor's death on its Sina Weibo account.