Leaders of foreign political parties express support for China's anti-epidemic efforts

Health workers (L-R) Bai Hui, Li Chunfang, Zhao Zhigang and Guo Qin, who have recovered from recent novel coronavirus infections, pose for a group photo at the emergency medical center of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 6, 2020. (Photo by Gong Yong/Xinhua)

In recent days, many leaders of foreign political parties have spoken positively of and expressed support for China's efforts to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak in their messages to the International Liaison Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally commands the fight against the epidemic, Chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party Boris Gryzlov said that measures taken by the Chinese side would effectively contain the outbreak.He also extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families, wishing people infected with the virus a speedy recovery.Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, and also Indonesia's former president, said with courage and confidence, the CPC and the Chinese people would deal with the epidemic effectively and timely.Megawati said she believes that under the wise leadership of Xi, China will deal with the epidemic successfully and win the battle against the outbreak.By noting that Malaysia is a neighbor of China, the Malaysian government's special envoy to China and the National Chairman of the Democratic Action Party Tan Kok Wai said that the Malaysian people will stand firmly with the Chinese people, wishing that China could overcome the difficulties soon and win the battle against the epidemic.

A medical team member (L) says goodbye to her family member before leaving for Hubei Province at West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Secretary-General of the ruling Mongolian People's Party Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan said that under a transparent, open and responsible principle, the Chinese government releases epidemic information with the public timely and cooperate with the international community closely, a great move to safeguard the health of all people.He believes that under the strong leadership of the CPC, China will win the battle against the outbreak.Aikyn Konurov, secretary of the Central Committee of the Kazakh Communist People's Party, said that the unprecedented safety precautions adopted the CPC, the newly-built medical facilities under "China Speed" and the continuous improved prevention methods show the high level of collaboration between all the agencies and departments of the Chinese government and the CPC's excellent governance capacity.Expressing his deeply appreciation for China's active and timely assistance to Sierra Leone during the outbreak of the Ebola crisis in 2014, Secretary General of All People's Congress of Sierra Leone Osman Foday Yansaneh said he prays for all the Chinese patients, medical staff and other workers at the forefront of the fight against the epidemic and stands ready to work closely with China to jointly deal with this global emergency.Simon Compaore, acting chairman of Burkina Faso's People's Movement for Progress, said, the political decisions and health prevention and control measures taken by the CPC will be milestones in the history of human epidemic management.

Staff members of China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd. walk out of bullet trains after disinfection work in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Brazil's Workers' Party (PT) President Gleisi Hoffman and Secretary for international relations of the PT Romenio Pereira said in a joint letter that they oppose all anti-foreign forces attacking China through the epidemic and firmly believe that the CPC will lead the Chinese people to a final victory in tenaciously fighting the epidemic.Juan Carlos Latorre, president of the Christian Democratic Organization of America, said he firmly supports the unremitting efforts the CPC and the Chinese government made to combat the epidemic.The international community should jointly participate in the battle to fight the epidemic and do its utmost for the health of the Chinese people and the people of the world, he added.

A member of Changsha Blue Sky Rescue volunteers to spray disinfectant in Mawangjie community in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Chen Zhenhai/Xinhua)

President of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE) Jose Luis Centella said, under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people are actively tackling the epidemic.Every time this kind of disaster affects the world, people once again realize that Xi's vision of a community with a shared future for mankind comes at the opportune time, the PCE leader said."We all live in a global village and should fight against disasters together," he added.