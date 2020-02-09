Children hold a placard "Together we can defeat corona" at the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Liu Yimenghan)

About a thousand Kenyan children from 10 schools at the Mathare slum, the second-largest slum in Kenya, chanted "Stay strong China" with slogans like "China We Stand with U" to cheer up China's fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The voluntary move from the students deeply touched Liu Yimenghan, founder of the Dream Building Service Association, who has been providing free meals for more than 5,000 students in six African countries since 2017, including those from Mathare.

Children put their wishes on paper hats at the Mathare slum in Nairobi, Kenya, on Feb. 6. (Xinhua/Liu Yimenghan)

"I cried for the first time in six years since I started to engage in the public welfare," said Liu, who held a regular meeting with primary school principals in the Mathare community on Tuesday, who said they wanted to do something to reciprocate.Besides giving their blessings to China, the students and teachers also initiated fundraising for China's fight against the novel coronavirus.