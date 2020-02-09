Snowstorm hits Lebanon

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/9 10:24:28

Local residents take photos of the huge waves by the seashore in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 8, 2020. A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Saturday and is expected to subside on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)


 

Huge waves are seen by the seashore in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 8, 2020. A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Saturday and is expected to subside on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)


 

Huge waves are seen by the seashore in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 8, 2020. A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Saturday and is expected to subside on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)


 

Local residents take selfies with the huge waves by the seashore in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 8, 2020. A snowstorm hit Lebanon on Saturday and is expected to subside on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
