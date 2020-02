Hindu devotees light up oil lanterns during celebrations of the Madhav Narayan Festival in Sankhu, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Feb. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

Hindu devotees celebrate the Madhav Narayan Festival in Sankhu, near Nepal's capital Kathmandu on Feb. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)