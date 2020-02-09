Designated hospital for patients infected with novel coronavirus under construction





People work at the construction site of Yongwu Hospital of the People's Hospital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, the provincial capital, Feb. 8, 2020. To cope with the novel coronavirus epidemic, Yongwu Hospital has been expanded into a designated hospital for patients infected with the disease and is close to delivery. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Photo taken on Feb. 8, 2020 shows a view of wards in Yongwu Hospital of the People's Hospital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Nanning, the provincial capital. To cope with the novel coronavirus epidemic, Yongwu Hospital has been expanded into a designated hospital for patients infected with the disease and is close to delivery. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

