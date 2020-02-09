Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union rejects US Mideast peace plan

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi (C) attends an emergency session of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) in Amman, Jordan, on Feb. 8, 2020. The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) on Saturday voiced its rejection of the U.S. Middle East peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the state-run Petra news agency reported. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) on Saturday voiced its rejection of the US Middle East peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump, the state-run Petra news agency reported.The remarks were made during the 30th emergency session of the APU, which convened representatives of 20 Arab countries in Amman, capital of Jordan.At the meeting, Jordan's Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said the Palestinian issue is facing its most difficult conditions, especially as the Israeli occupation is protected by the biased US.Tarawneh, who is also APU president, called for forming an "Arab rejection front" that eliminates division and embraces unity.

He added that there will be no future for any solution that is rejected by Palestinians. He noted that no solution is viable without an independent Palestinian state on its national soil on the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Speaking during the event, Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said the current conditions require constant coordination among the Arab states.Chairman of the Palestinian National Council Salim Zanoun said that solutions mentioned under the US deal are destructive and rejected as they neglect the right of return for Palestinian refugees and recognize Jerusalem in its entirety as a capital for Israel.