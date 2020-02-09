Orchid show held at Toronto Botanical Garden





People look at orchids during the 2020 Southern Ontario Orchid Society (SOOS) Valentine's Orchid Show at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2020. With over 30,000 exotic orchids on display and sale, this annual show is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at orchids during the 2020 Southern Ontario Orchid Society (SOOS) Valentine's Orchid Show at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2020. With over 30,000 exotic orchids on display and sale, this annual show is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at orchids during the 2020 Southern Ontario Orchid Society (SOOS) Valentine's Orchid Show at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2020. With over 30,000 exotic orchids on display and sale, this annual show is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at orchids during the 2020 Southern Ontario Orchid Society (SOOS) Valentine's Orchid Show at Toronto Botanical Garden in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 8, 2020. With over 30,000 exotic orchids on display and sale, this annual show is held here from Saturday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)