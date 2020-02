Visitors watch an artwork displayed at the 5th Dhaka Art Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

Take a look at the 5th Dhaka Art Summit. Hundreds of artists from various countries are participating in the summit which began Friday in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

A visitor takes photos of artworks displayed at the 5th Dhaka Art Summit in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 7, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

