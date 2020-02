An old woman shows the mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling station in New Delhi, India, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Voting for the local elections in the Indian capital of New Delhi began on Saturday morning amid tight security and adequate arrangements, officials said.

People enter a polling station to cast their votes in New Delhi, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man casts his vote at a polling station in New Delhi, India, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

An election officer marks a finger of a voter after casting her vote at a polling station in New Delhi, India, Feb. 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)