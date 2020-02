A replica of the Taj Mahal is seen at a public park in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Visitors view a replica of the Eiffel Tower installed at a public park in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 4, 2020.(Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A replica of Christ the Redeemer is seen at a public park in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 4, 2020.(Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Visitors view a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa installed at a public park in New Delhi, India, on Feb. 4, 2020.(Xinhua/Javed Dar)