SCO supports China on tackling coronavirus outbreak

The Secretary General of the SCO Vladimir Norov. Photo: Courtesy of the SCO

Countries and peoples in the large Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Family stand in solidarity and empathize with the Chinese people, and are determined to take all necessary measures to intensify cooperation and assist China in countering the epidemic, the Secretary General of SCO said.Vladimir Norov, Secretary General of the SCO, told the Global Times that leaders of the SCO member states, observer states, dialogue partner countries, and other states expressed their strong and unconditional support and solidarity with China's efforts.Norov cited the WHO Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus as saying that one must start from facts not fears, show solidarity and not go along with prejudices.Meanwhile, the SCO Secretariat, located in the Chinese capital Beijing, is closely monitoring the current situation.The secretary general said that their employees, as well as the diplomatic corps accredited in Beijing, are working normally, having taken the necessary measures to ensure security."International events planned for 2020, both outside of China and within the country, remain on the agenda," he noted."Our countries are helping our Chinese friends with words and deeds in their struggle to eliminate the common threat. Assistance in the form of medicine, medical equipment and protective clothing has already begun to arrive in China from the SCO member states and other countries, and medical specialists are being offered to come as well," he said.This is not the first time China has faced large-scale challenges and threats, whether it is SARS or other diseases, Norov said, emphasizing that China has always come out of such difficult situations with honor and dignity, and has become even more united and stronger."China is a dynamic, modern, fast-growing country, the second largest economy in the world. The powerful potential and scale of your country will allow you to look to the future with full confidence and overcome any difficulties and obstacles, and you will always have friends from all over the world near you," Norov said.Global Times