Hungary busts fake news site that falsely reported local virus deaths

Workers hurry to produce protective suits and face masks at a factory in Hai'an, East China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday amid the nationwide battle against the coronavirus epidemic. Photo: cnsphoto

Hungarian police said on Saturday they had busted a network of "fake news" websites that reported bogus cases of coronavirus-related deaths in Hungary on its website.A man and woman are suspected of "operating dozens of fake news portals and linked Facebook pages" that falsely claimed that several people had been infected and died from coronavirus, said a statement on the police website.Hungary has not reported any case of infections from the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP).The sites created by the suspects contained articles with sensational headlines, aiming to increase online traffic and boost advertising revenue, local ­police said.A headline from one of the sites displayed by the police read, "37-year-old Hungarian woman has collapsed and died in Budapest, probably from coronavirus."Computer equipment was seized at several locations during raids on Friday, said the police statement.During the NCP outbreak, rumors and a few extreme and irrational remarks have appeared.Hua Chunying, spokesperson of ­China's Foreign Ministry, said that ­China hopes the international community will view the epidemic in a rational and calm way and make a science-based and measured response. "China will continue to work more closely with ­other countries in an open, transparent and highly responsible manner to safeguard the life and health of the Chinese people and contribute to regional and global public health security," Hua said.WHO Director-General Dr Tedros said, "This is the time for facts, not fear. This is the time for science, not rumors. This is the time for solidarity, not stigma."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday praised China's "remarkable" response to the NCP."It is clear that there is a massive effort that is made by China in order to contain the disease and avoid its propagation. I think that that effort is remarkable," Guterres said during a press conference at the headquarters of the African Union."The Chinese themselves recognize that the dimension is such that there are some handicaps and some problems that have to be addressed," Guterres said.