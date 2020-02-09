Guizhou set to expand information economy by 16%

A bird's-eye view of Huawei's data center in the Guian New Area of Guiyang, capital of Southwest China's Guizhou Province Photo: VCG

Southwest China's Guizhou Province aims to lift its revenue from software and information services by 16 percent in 2020, according to the provincial development plan released on Saturday.According to the plan, Guizhou will expand telecommunications services by 35 percent, and raise the information manufacturing industry's output value by 10 percent.Guizhou was formerly one of the least-developed provinces in China, but it is now becoming the nation's hub for information and the big data industry. It is also China's first big data pilot zone, attracting major players in the business including Chinese technology giants Tencent and Huawei, as well as foreign companies such as Qualcomm, to establish cloud computing and big data centers.The US-based company Apple established a data center in the province in December 2019, which will be pivotal to providing iCloud services to the company's users in China.Xiang Ligang, an expert in the telecommunications industry, said that the growing investment in the local telecommunications industry will form part of the province's burgeoning digital economy.The province has one of the most abundant sources of hydropower, and in recent years its government has been developing the infrastructure, which is why it has attracted so many investments, Xiang said."It is foreseeable that as the digital economy continues to grow in Guizhou, the province will benefit significantly from the high-tech sector," Xiang said.Guizhou will also take full advantage of China's growing 5G business, and it aims to build more than 10,000 5G base stations by 2020 to boost its local information ecosystem and economic growth.Guizhou's economy is catching up rapidly with other provinces. Its regional GDP growth speed topped the nation's ranks in 2019 at 8.3 percent.