Calligraphy art honors Wuhan's Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals

Photo: Web
After Huoshenshan and Leishenshan hospitals were built within days, the medical facilities have inspired the Chinese to create art, including calligraphy that features ancient characters.
A video uploaded online features three ancient Chinese characters representing Leishenshan or "God of Thunder," which is the name of one of the new hospitals. A separate photo features calligraphy in honor of Huoshenshan, "God of Fire," and also written with ancient Chinese characters.
Neitzens commented on how the characters are superb and solemn as momentum from Thunder God and Fire God can suppress the deadly virus.
The first group of infected patients were sent to Leishenshan Hospital on Saturday, and both hospitals had started to receive patients as of China's Lantern Festival
holiday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.cc
Because of the construction speed, the hospitals have received overwhelming praise from Chinese netizens and international organizations.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday the construction of the hospitals dedicated to those infected with the novel coronavirus were remarkable achievements, and also paid tribute to the lab technicians who have been overwhelmed with diagnostic and lab testing work.
"When I learned Leishenshan Hospital and Huoshenshan Hospital were in use, I felt more confident in winning the fight against the novel coronavirus pneumonia," said one Sina Weibo user.
Other netizens also said that because both hospitals were built with such speed, it had given them power and confidence amid the virus outbreak.
Other than the calligraphy artwork, game developers for the Chinese version of Minecraft have included both hospitals in the game world to support Wuhan in its fight against the virus.