Shanghai braces for returnee influx

Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Facing growing pressure to contain the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), Shanghai has spared zero efforts in preparing for the influx of returnees as companies will resume operations on Monday.Shanghai could become the city with the highest risk rate for the coronavirus, and the city should be fully prepared, said Zhang Wenhong, head of a medical team in Shanghai, in a recent interview.According to an article published Sunday by Xu Shiping, editor-in-chief of Eastday.com, Wuhan is a city with a population of 10 million, with medical resources across the country that support the city. If an epidemic broke out in Shanghai, a metropolis with a population of 24 million, it would be impossible for extra medical resources to offer much assistance, Xu said.To control the epidemic, temperatures and health registrations are being checked, and disinfection measures are carried out at the city's transportation hubs.Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports have set up 18 stations for arrivals, and another 46 stations for departing passengers, which have checked the temperatures of 1.32 million visitors as of Saturday. At least 106 subway stations set up temperature checkpoints as of Saturday, and all passengers are required to wear facemasks.The city has also launched several safety and health policies. Authorities have required companies and work environments to implement epidemic prevention and control measures that require employees from key areas to remain under quarantine and observation for 14 days at their homes.Anyone who conceals contact history with those who have been diagnosed with NCP or suspected cases could be discredited.In Shanghai's Minhang district, teams made up of doctors, police officers, and residents have checked over 19,900 people in the area. Among them, 12,000 people are under home isolation, and another 377 people were moved to centralized isolation, local authorities said.The municipal government has encouraged businesses to explore flexible work conditions or allow employees to work from home.A hospital similar to Wuhan's Huoshenshan Hospital is under construction, and located on a lawn close to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, the designated hospital for all confirmed NCP patients.Shanghai has reported a total of 293 confirmed cases, with patients aged between 7 months and 88 years old. Ten patients are in serious condition and another 10 remain in critical condition, with one fatality reported, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.