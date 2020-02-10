International lenders support China in fight against coronavirus

File photo: A worker cleans the sign in front of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) building in Beijing. Photo: CFP

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Monday that it is ready to support China through public health infrastructure loans to meet the country's immediate and longer-term public health needs amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP)."In line with the AIIB's mission, we will also work with the government of China to identify effective public health infrastructure investments that will prevent the rapid spread of future outbreaks," AIIB President Jin Liqun was quoted as saying on the bank's website.The AIIB's potential investment came as the rise in the number of NCP infections in China requires a large amount of medical reserves as well as special hospitals. To ease the pressure on hospitals, Wuhan plans to build 15 "Fang Cang" makeshift hospitals to treat NCP patients with mild symptoms, local media reported on Thursday.Two weeks ago, the World Bank also expressed support to China amid the epidemic. World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement that the group stands ready to support China's efforts in containing the spread of the virus, saying it would like to provide technical assistance on disease surveillance and crisis response, among other aspects.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva expressed her support for China's efforts to respond to the NCP, including fiscal, monetary and financial actions, saying "We are confident that China's economy remains resilient."Jin said that the AIIB looks forward to working with other multilateral development banks, private partners and other funders that wish to join hands in bolstering China's and other members' ability to respond to and deal with epidemics and other public health emergencies.Global Times