Coronavirus crisis puts damper on Oscar films’ box office in Chinese mainland

Laura Dern(left), winner of the Supporting Actress award for Marriage Story and Renée Zellweger, winner of the Leading Actress award for Judy at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in California, US on Monday. Photo: VCGThe studios behind Oscar award-winning films Jojo Rabbit and Little Women, scheduled to hit Chinese theaters later this month, denied rumors on Monday that the two films would directly debut on Chinese streaming platforms. The two studios together with that of 1917 noted that the films were still coming to theaters, but did not announce a date.