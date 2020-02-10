Foreign firms kick off work on limited basis

Workers start manufacturing electronics in a factory in East China's Jiangsu Province on Monday. Photo: cnsphoto

Foreign firms in China showed a mixed picture on the first working day after an extended Spring Festival holiday amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), with some resuming production as scheduled and others asking employees to work from home.How long the situation continues will depend on the development of the virus, companies said.Although work started, experts cautioned that a full recovery of production and operations in China still needs time as the coronavirus has delayed many suppliers' production times and caused serious disruptions to logistics.Tesla's Shanghai factory was among the first batch of carmakers that resumed production on Monday. The plant has implemented virus prevention measures including tightened security checks and the use of shuttle buses where workers sit separately. Factories of Samsung and SK resumed production on Monday, according media reports.Apple said it will re-open its corporate offices and contact centers this week, and is also working toward reopening its retail stores. "We will continue to update our customers as opening dates are finalized. Our online store remains open," Apple said in a statement it sent to the Global Times.While most foreign firms still adopted a work-from-home strategy amid worries over NCP, they vowed to closely monitor the situation to come up with new plans."After serious consideration, we will continue to ask our staff to work from home starting Monday. We will closely monitor the epidemic, and adopt relevant measures to ensure the safety of employees," a Microsoft spokesperson told the Global Times Monday."We are also fully supporting our customers and partners to ensure their continued business," said the company, which now has over 170,000 partners in China and remains one of the country's biggest foreign firms.The US tech giant said it is discussing with relevant government departments how to provide technical assistance in information organization and data analysis, and provide mobile office solutions to help business resume work.An LG spokesperson told the Global Times that only a few employees will work in its China offices Monday, and most will work from home, adding that it's not aware of the factories' situations as local authorities have different policies and requirements.German chemicals firm Evonik Industries told the Global Times on Monday that its China operations resumed work starting Monday. The company encourages qualified employees to work from home from Monday to February 29."Foreign manufacturing firms, such as carmakers, will have an urgent demand to resume production, but as long as suppliers could not resume production, the foreign companies' production and operations in China will not get back to full function," Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhengzhou-based Zhongyuan Bank, told the Global Times on Monday.The Global Times learned that many of the country's manufacturing enterprises, many of which are partners of these foreign firms, could not resume production on time on Monday, as the lack of protective masks and suits hindered them.BMW told the Global Times Monday that the production break at the BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture was extended up to February 16.Dell told the Global Times that it is evaluating the potential impact of the epidemic on business operations. "We're assessing all options and mitigation plans to help ensure our supply chain remains operational and we're meeting our customers' needs," the firm said.A negative impact is inevitable during this critical time, Wang said, while noting that as the government is adopting measures to encourage firms to resume production, and enterprises and workers have strong willingness to get back to work, the industry chain will gradually recover, though it will need time."There's also no need for foreign firms to worry too much. Any support applying to domestic enterprises will go to them as well," Wang added.China will expand services for foreign companies and better help them deal with the coronavirus outbreak by addressing issues in investment, production and operation, Gao Feng, spokesperson of China's Commerce Ministry, said on Monday.