Majority businesses in Shanghai resume operations

Vehicles line up for inspection at a public security checkpoint on the Shanghai-Chongqing expressway. Photo: cnsphotos

The majority of industrial and IT companies in Shanghai resumed work, said a Shanghai municipal government official as the city prepares for the return of millions of workers back to work from Monday.Over 80 percent of manufacturing companies are willing to resume work and 70 percent started operation. Meanwhile, over 80 percent of software and IT companies have resumed work, with the majority of employees being allowed to work from home, said Zhang Ying, deputy director of Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization.598 Key industries have been given priority to resume operation at the earliest.

The view of the city of Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

"Enterprises that bear the national economy, people's livelihood and urban operation; enterprises with high economic contributions; enterprises with front-line skilled workers and those with orders and sufficient prevention and control measures have been given priority to resume work," said Zhang, adding that branches of power, telecommunications, petrochemical stated-owned enterprises in Shanghai have already resumed work in an orderly manner.She noted that a key factor for companies to resume work lies in protective materials.Companies to reopen their doors must submit working schemes and emergency plans to the supervisory department to ensure sound preparation against the pandemic. The workplaces must be properly ventilated and equipped with protective masks, infrared thermometers, and hand sanitizer."We will do everything possible to speed up the production of these medic and protection supplies to help enterprises protect against the epidemic while resuming to work," she said.