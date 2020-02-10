Road blockades during virus outbreak add to farmers’ plight

File photo: Villagers feed chickens at a village of Dapo Township under Rong'an County in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Owners of farms and orchards fear their products cannot reach the market as the traffic disruption continues with road blockades in different towns and villages. However, industry experts are hopeful the government's corresponding measures will reduce the potential impacts on China's farming sector.Zheng Yafei, owner of a local chicken farm in Zhumadian, central China's Henan Province, told the Global Times on Monday his farm is throwing away eggs worth thousands of yuan every day, which incurs a high cost for a small private business like his.Zheng's farm has thousands of chicken, mostly breeding hens, which his families relying on to produce chicks and eggs to earn their livelihood. "Since the roads of our village are blocked, we cannot send our products to cities and towns for sale," he said, adding that in the face of the epidemic, there is nothing he could do."We bought lots of corn feed from other places before the road closure, sufficient for just a month," Zheng said. "But if the situation doesn't improve even after a month, the stock will be running out, and all the chicken would be dead, which means the whole year we worked for nothing."Compared to small farms, large ones seemed more resilient during this tough time.A manager surnamed Zhang with Hubei Chen Ke Farming in central China's Hubei Province told the Global Times on Monday the transport block has had a limited impact on their daily business."Logistics will be slow because of the outbreak, but as the government introduced relevant supportive policies, we can still dispatch our products to the customers," Zhang said.Zhang added although there are checkpoints along the roads, they have obtained movement passes from the government, which enables them to transport their products elsewhere.Besides, Chen Ke Farming uses highly automated production lines, so they are unaffected by labor shortages. "With the support from the bank on loan extension and adequate capital reserves, we can still buy feeds for our poultry," he said.In addition to the poultry industry, other agricultural products such as strawberry are still anticipating a harsh period ahead.February is the season to pick strawberries. But given the transportation problems, they are compelled to adapt their market segmentation in the wake of the current situation.Nie Changbo, a business manager of a local strawberry production base in Linyi, East China's Shandong Province, told the Global Times because they are not able to transport the strawberries outside the city as a result of the road closure, they have to rely on the local consumption."Strawberries cannot be stocked beyond two to three days," he said, adding "the current price will be lower than in previous years in order to sell them out to the local market as soon as possible."However, the local market's demand is limited.Nie said if the epidemic continues, it will have a worse impact on their business. "The weather is still cold now, and we don't need to pick up too many strawberries, but as soon as the temperature rises, we will need to harvest more strawberries before they rot in the field," he said. "But the local market just cannot digest such a large number of strawberries."Ma Chuang, an expert with agriculture and farming industry, told the Global Times it is understandable that such roadblocks have been imposed in a bid to reduce the risks for the virus transmission to a wider region, but the logistic problem for the agriculture goods is also big these days."At present, milk and egg industries suffer great impacts, both have a short shelf life, and it will also have a big impact on the farmers if there is a traffic problem," Ma said.He added some farmers have no feed in stock these days, so they have to slaughter chickens and ducks, and since many slaughterhouses are not functional due to the outbreak, it leads to an even bigger problem for the farmers in addition to the road closure.The State Council, China's cabinet, issued a notification to ensure the normal passage of personnel and vehicles on Saturday, strictly forbidding the isolation of rural roads or closing the entrance of the expressway without authorization. The notification calls for priority to the transportation of epidemic prevention and control materials and essential daily necessities.Meanwhile, provincial governments are also launching corresponding regulations to ensure the flow of transportation amid the outbreak."Now the government is sending documents saying that the road closure will not be allowed, which will help to ease the situation," Ma said.