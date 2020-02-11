A Message of Hope and Solidarity from Mr. Nicholas Rosellini, UN Resident Coordinator on 2019 Novel Coronavirus

UN PHOTO

To all my friends across China,At this difficult time, we need to come together in common humanity, we need to stand together in compassion and solidarity.I understand you will be feeling anxious about the current outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.But I urge all of you to follow the guidance from The World Health Organisation and stay positive!At the United Nations, we are working together with the government and partners to procure much needed medical supplies and resources.We are also discussing how best to support China with the longer-term socio-economic impacts. In particular, we stand by to support the recovery of the health and education systems, which are under tremendous strain.As we continue our effort to support poverty reduction across China, we will also give special attention to vulnerable groups.I also want to take this opportunity to commend all the frontline health and emergency service workers who are working tirelessly to respond to the outbreak.And I wish all of you who are unwell a speedy recovery.To the world, I want to emphasise the need for international solidarity, and to support China and those other countries that might be impacted in these difficult circumstances.Importantly, we must avoid the stigmatization of people that are victims of the situation.As the UN Secretary-General has said: “At this time of heightened anxiety, we must avoid discrimination, and stand together in solidarity and compassion.”I urge everyone to follow the advice of the Government of China and “stay calm, rest assured, and stay confident.”At the UN we are working very closely with the Chinese authorities.We continue to have confidence in China’s capacity to respond to this outbreak.I urge all of you to follow the guidance of WHO:To greet each other without physical contact,maintain a distance of one metre between you and others,wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitiser,cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze,and finally, when you wear a mask, learn how to put in on, take it off and dispose of it correctly.Zhongguo Jia You!Wuhan Jia You!