UK Chinese communities send medical aid to Wuhan

Members of UK Hunan Association are ready to load their donations onto a Hainan Airline plane at London’s Heathrow Airport on February 3. Photo: Courtesy of UK Hunan Association

On Friday, 220 boxes of medical supplies from eight Chinese communities in the UK were loaded onto a Hainan Airlines plane at London's Heathrow Airport.The Chinese passenger carrier, along with other Chinese airlines, opened a "green passage" to transport 2,100 kg of medical supplies that include protective suits, safety goggles, face masks, gloves, and disinfectants from London to Changsha, to help fight the novel coronavirus, said Zhou Qiguo, station manager for Hainan Airlines London, to the Global Times.At the destination point in China, Hunan Red Cross personnel, provincial Drug Administration, Customs, and the Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, set up offices at the airport to conduct on-site customs clearance and distribution so that ambulances, vans, and lorries, could transport emergency supplies directly from the airport to hospitals."We are now fighting against time to send medical equipment to the frontlines," Zhou said, adding that Hainan Airlines will operate its last flight to China on February 10, when a suspension will go into effect.Airlines are taking action as the virus has claimed over 900 lives and infected more than 40,000.British Airways has suspended direct flights to China until March. Other carriers, including United Airlines, American Airlines, Air Asia, Cathay Pacific, Air India, IndiGo, Lufthansa, and Finnair, have announced plans to reduce or completely stop flights to China.Lily Wu, Chairman of the UK Hunan Association, told the Global Times, "This is the third time that we have sent donations to China since January 31, totalling almost 1. 01 million yuan ($144,000)."Wu said that after the Wuhan lockdown, Chinese communities in the UK mobilized to raise funds and buy medical equipment from Romania, Germany, Italy, and other European countries and regions.Xiao Lan, Chairman of Wuhan University Alumni UK, told the Global Times that she decided to stay in China after the outbreak to liaise and coordinate UK fundraising, overseas purchases, cross-country logistics, and Wuhan hospitals. Xiao went to Wuhan for Spring Festival to visit her family."Thanks to the support of China Southern Airlines, Wuhan University Alumni together with other organizations managed to send three batches of medical supplies to Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan Union Hospital, and other local hospitals in the city, which are at the frontlines of the battle against the deadly virus," Xiao said.Fang Gang, founder of Titicaca Travel Agency, temporarily suspended some of the company's business and devoted personnel to help with aid operations. Chinese students in the UK volunteered to help pack and transport medical supplies.Chinese fashion model Cici Xiang, who donated and packed around 60 boxes of medical supplies on Friday, said compared to the doctors and nurses risking their lives and working around the clock to save the infected, her efforts are not worth mentioning.Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, praised the efforts from the business community, Chinese associations, and students at a press conference held at the Chinese Embassy last week and said, "We have been deeply touched and greatly encouraged. We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those in the UK who have shown their love and kindness!"World Health Organization officials declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in January and warned governments to prepare for "domestic outbreak control" should the virus spread to their countries.