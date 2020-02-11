Hong Kong donates over 143 mln USD, medical equipment to help mainland fight epidemic

Aerial photo taken on June 27, 2017 shows the scenery on the both sides of the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Various sectors of the Hong Kong society have donated more than 1 billion yuan (143 million US dollars) and also medical equipment for the novel coronavirus control efforts in the mainland.The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said Monday in a statement that the donations fully demonstrate the deep feeling between the people of Hong Kong and the mainland.Some donations will be transferred to the Red Cross Society of China via the special account of the office, including 100 million Hong Kong dollars (12.88 million US dollars) from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, 30 million Hong Kong dollars from Shimao Property Holdings Ltd., 3 million Hong Kong dollars from Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, and 3 million Hong Kong dollars from All-China Women's Federation Hong Kong Delegates Association.With regard to donations made by national lawmakers and political advisors from Hong Kong, Xu Jiayin donated 300 million yuan, Yang Guoqiang donated 100 million yuan, Lam Lung-on set up a 15-million-yuan fund and donated face masks and protective clothing, among others.Hong Kong entrepreneurs Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing donated 10 million yuan in the name of their family to set up an anti-epidemic fund. Another entrepreneur Adrian Cheng Chi-kong donated 10 million yuan to the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University to aid its anti-virus fight.Hong Kong people have also donated face masks, medical protective clothing, disinfectant and other medical equipment purchased overseas to the mainland, according to the statement.With the newly-built hospitals put into service and more medical staff arriving on the frontlines to fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, China has seen an increase in the number of patients recovering from the novel coronavirus infection. (1 US dollar equals 6.98 yuan, 7.76 Hong Kong dollars)