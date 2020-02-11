Fine-tuned policy to aid firms

A woman says goodbye to a family member, who is one of the 158 medical staff leaving for Yichang, Central China's Hubei Province, from Fuzhou, East China's Fujian Province, on Tuesday to support the fight against the novel coronavirus. As of Sunday, 19,916 personnel nationwide have arrived in Hubei to join the battle. Photo: cnsphoto

Chinese policymakers are displaying a clear and sober mind in organizing companies to resume work amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), with priorities identified and a slew of support measures underway.



But the ongoing battle to contain the epidemic and an urgent need to rapidly restore normalcy and the country's manufacturing capacity after an extended Spring Festival holidays is still a hard test for the governance of all levels of government in the following weeks.



At a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, senior officials from China's top economic planning agency, human resources department and transport ministry unveiled a clear roadmap on how they will organize the work resumption in the world's second largest economy in the following weeks, and address most enterprises' concerns, which are striving to resume work during this critical time.



Thus far, Chinese enterprises, except for those in Central China's Hubei Province, are gradually resuming work and production, particularly in key areas such as medical supplies, energy, food, transportation and logistics, Cong Liang, an official of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), China's economic planner, told the press briefing on Tuesday.



Cong pointed out that different regions do not have to resume work at the same time. Different regions should arrange work resumption in an orderly but flexible manner based on NCP prevention and control. "Medical and other necessary industries should resume work first, and other sectors could 'wait a while,'" Cong said.



Avoid harsh measures



While stressing the importance of containing the virus, officials also warned local authorities not to adopt a simple and harsh measure to prevent firms from restarting production, and the central government will strictly crack down on that.



Xu Yahua, an official at the



The comments came after some places issued strict measures to restrict the entry and exit of personnel, including traffic blocks, adopting a report system for the resumption of production or even detaining those who resumed production earlier.



"China will strictly crack down on moves to ban enterprises from returning to work and production through simple and crude ways such as setting approval conditions," said Ou Xiaoli, a senior NDRC official.



An employee works at Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 10, 2020. The large-scale enterprise with thousands of employees resumed its production on Monday. In a circular released over the weekend, the State Council, or China's cabinet, urged efforts to protect workers from getting infected and meanwhile resume production as soon as possible. Photo: Xinhua

Workers make protective suits for general purposes at a production line of Hodo Group, a private-owned garment company in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua