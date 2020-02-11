Donations from low-income citizens fighting the coronavirus triggers debate

Some news reports of not affluent senior citizens donating their life-long savings to support the fight against the novel coronavirus have caused a heated discussion on Chinese social media on whether the money should be taken.Amid the national efforts on curtailing the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan in Central China's Hubei Province, some news outlets reported many stories of donations from ordinary people, some of whom are low-income senior citizens.The Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that an 87-year-old resident, Ni Suying from Chongqing Municipality donated her 30 years' saving of 200,000 yuan ($29,000) to the residential community charity to support prevention of the coronavirus.Ni is concerned about the epidemic and is touched to see so many medical staff risking their lives in the battle against the novel coronavirus. She insisted on donating the money to make her own contribution, according to Xinhua.Ni lives a thrifty life and earned money by setting up a street stall to sell daily use items. "I saved the money for more than 30 years and I am happy to see it played its full functions," Ni was cited by Xinhua as saying.The Xinhua report also noted that Ni insisted on donating the money. On her will, the money will be used in the residential community's prevention efforts.Ni is not the only one who donated her years of savings to support prevention efforts of the coronavirus. Some news outlets also reported that sanitation workers and many people from low and middle-income groups recently made donations.However, some netizens called on media to not make too much publicity on these cases since it is not easy for these groups to earn a living and it should not be encouraged that people of low income to donate their life savings.Some argued that benevolence is not some privilege of a certain group of people. Reports of these kind and dedicated people, regardless of their own situation, are social recognition to their kindhearted deeds. These selfless people not only inspired many but would also set an example to those who are able to make more contributions.Others commented that reporting on these stories is not wrong as they showcase positive energy to the rest of society. But they hope charity organizations could return the money to them when these people need it.Global Times