Artists design posters to support fight against coronavirus

More and more Chinese designers are joining the fight against novel coronavirus pneumonia by designing posters that inspire faith and strength in the public.A global poster design campaign named “We are together” has been organized by the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to call on designers to use artworks to inspire public confidence in the fight against the virus outbreak.The organizer has received more than 800 design works from all walks of life, it said on the official website of the campaign.Some designers took doctors who are fighting on the frontlines against the novel coronavirus as the main characters of their posters.“Add oil, Wuhan! Add oil, China!” the poster said. In Chinese the phrase jiayou, or add oil, is commonly used to cheer people on.A designer focused on the power of women during the fight, portraying several female doctors cutting their hair so they can don protective suits more quickly and conveniently. The name of this poster is “Girl’s Power.”There are also some designers capturing ordinary people during the epidemic. They drew these people’s smiling faces as they stay home with their families in the posters, showing Chinese people always have hope for tomorrow.Global Times