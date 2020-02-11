Music lifts the darkness: Belgian pianist composes song to support Wuhan

Belgian pianist Jean-François Maljean Photo: screenshot from music video of “Chime of the Dawn Bells”

RELATED ARTICLES: Artists design posters to support fight against coronavirus

Belgian pianist Jean-François Maljean has composed a song, “Chime of the Dawn Bells,” to show support for the fight against the novel coronavirus.“The night has left, the dawn arrives. The sky awakes with the chime bells. Cherry blossoms are blooming in the warm breeze of Spring. Wuhan, we are waiting for you,” Maljean says in Chinese in the music video for the song.Maljean is no stranger to China. In 2010, he composed and performed “Our Songs,” the theme song of the Belgian Pavilion for Expo 2010 in Shanghai, with popular Chinese singer Shang Wenjie. He has also visited China several times for both performances and cultural exchange events.Hubei chime bells, a bronze percussion instrument, are used in Maljean’s new song. “You may feel alone now, but the world stands with you, united, united proud and brave,” the lyrics say.The music video includes the scenery of Wuhan before the virus outbreak and video footage of doctors and nurses who are working on the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus.“The music video is dedicated to all the people who have made contributions in the anti-epidemic battle. Stay strong, Wuhan! Stay strong, China!” it says at the end of the video.Global Times