TV station withdraws drama featuring War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression

Shanxi TV station withdrew a Chinese TV series that follows the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), and the TV station's social network account allegedly explained to a netizen that the withdrawal is because of Japan's friendly assistance in fighting the novel coronavirus pneumonia.The netizen uploaded the reply from Shanxi TV station on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Monday.The photo posted by the netizen Joorppy shows that when asked why the TV drama Red Sorghum had been suspended, Shanxi TV replied through its Weibo account that the TV series has 20 episodes about the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, and as Japan has offered such friendly help to China during the epidemic, such content will be suspended.Shanxi TV confirmed to the Global Times on Tuesday that the TV series Red Sorghum has been suspended, but the specific reasons cannot be revealed. "It might be due to copyright issues," it said.A staff member of Shanxi TV told the Global Times that they did not expect that the explanation for the decision would spark so much discussion. The reply posted online was from a staff member based on his own personal understanding, and it cannot represent the official interpretation of Shanxi TV, the staff member said.The creation and broadcasting of Chinese movies and TV series have always been considered closely connected to international and domestic changes.Japan's recent friendship and generosity in fighting the epidemic in China have been applauded by Chinese netizens. Many netizens have even regarded Japan as their first destination for travelling when the outbreak subsides.Shanxi TV's decision to stop the series was believed to echo the trend considering the plots with animosity toward Japan may damage the friendship between the two countries."On behalf of the Chinese audience, Shanxi TV has expressed their grateful response to the kindness of the Japanese people in helping us to fight against the virus," said a netizen on Sina Weibo."We thank Japan for its relief supplies, but we hope that everyone can remain sober and calm. The history of Japan's invasion of China and the damage it caused to the Chinese people can never be erased," another comment said.Amid the epidemic, the Japanese government, local governments, social groups and firms in Japan have donated more than one million masks, protective outfits and other medical supplies to Wuhan and other Chinese cities.