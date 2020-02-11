WHO officially names the novel coronavirus as ‘COVID-19’

Photo shows the novel coronavirus separated from pangolins under an electron microscope. (Photo provided to Xinhua)

The new strain of coronavirus that caused a pneumonia epidemic since late 2019 has been officially named as “COVID-19”, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced in Geneva Tuesday.“We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on a press conference."Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatizing. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” said Dr. Tedros.