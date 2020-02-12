Classes in the air booming in China amid anti-virus fight

Physics teacher Zhao Chuanliang gives an online tuition for students at a local high school in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Feb. 2, 2020. As schools across the country are required to postpone the opening of the spring semester, online tuition has been promoted as an effective method. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)
Sitting in front of her computer screen with her smartphone nearby right after waking up in the morning has been the daily routine recently for Deng Xiaoqi, an English teacher working at a university in Nanchang, capital of East China's Jiangxi Province.
She has been occupied preparing teaching materials and testing live-streaming platforms for Thursday's class, which will be done online instead of in a brick-and-mortar classroom due to the deadly novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), which so far has killed more than 1,000 people.
"My child, who is a sixth-grader, started learning courses on television on Monday and I am working on the software - getting familiar with the operational interface, practicing how to do live-streaming, creating an online group for all my students and uploading my teaching materials," Deng told the Global Times on Tuesday.
Being trapped at home does not mean hitting the stop button on teaching and learning, it just requires a different approach: going digital.
The Ministry of Education
(MOE) announced at the end of January that the 2020 spring semester for schools would be postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Some local governments, including those in Shanghai, East China's Zhejiang Province and South China's Guangdong Province, have announced that their classrooms will stay closed until the end of February.
MOE also said it will start uploading K-12 (from kindergarten to 12th grade) courses to a national public service education platform next Monday to address nationwide home-based learning demands. For less developed areas with limited access to online courses, China Education TV will expand its broadcast teaching content.Instant changes
The current home-based state caused by the epidemic has stimulated interest in online education firms which have ramped up their services by offering free courses on their own platforms and providing technological support for teachers and students.
Over 40 digital reading companies have offered their resources free of charge throughout February. The MOE arranged 22 platforms to offer over 24,000 free online courses, according to Xinhua News Agency.
DingTalk, is an enterprise communication and collaboration platform developed by Alibaba Group. It served as the live-streaming platform for about 600,000 teachers across 300 cities on their first day of school on Monday in some provinces, covering 50 million students nationwide, according to a note sent by Alibaba.
In the epicenter Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, tech giant Tencent shouldered about 81 percent of user traffic - 730,000 students - as a major entrance to live-streaming classes in the city on Monday.
Despite enterprises ramping up efforts to provide services for their users, they are not fully prepared to deal with such high volume traffic. Some parents complained about slow internet when their children were using certain platforms. And it is difficult for them to comprehend different activities, including teaching and assigning homework, which are arranged by teachers on different apps.
For teachers, "we have to learn live-streaming technology so fast in such a short time to grasp how to record a class and how to interact with students effectively online. The shift from offline to online is in the blink of an eye, but we need professional training," said the teacher Deng.Trending online
Some observers say 2020 has opened a new chapter for online education. It is expected that some offline education providers will do at least part of their business in the cloud.
Yang Xu, a senior analyst at Beijing-based consulting and research firm Analysys, told the Global Times on Tuesday that online education targeting K-12 has been the frontrunner in the online education sector.
Industry players in the segment had found it difficult to obtain users, as the latter's costs are on the rise. "Given the current situation, various platforms are offering free courses to attract potential users as a way of advertising, while raising the market's awareness of online services," said Yang.
It is undoubted that the length of stay-at-home study before the coronavirus is contained will accelerate the development pace of online courses and enhance their penetration ratio, Yang noted, adding that at the same time, it's a challenge for industry players as competition will only get fiercer to satisfy users' demand on teaching and studying experiences.
Data from Analysys Qianfan showed that from January 20 to the month's end, a slew of online education firms saw their user traffic gradually increase. Daily active users for Baidu-owned education start-up Zuoyebang, where K-12 students can upload their homework questions and search for answers, reached its peak on January 31 with 12.19 million online, with the daily increase reaching nearly 1.9 million during that period.
An app called Kezhuo (meaning desk in Chinese) developed by online tutoring tools start-up Shaoxing X Blackboard Network Technology Co., has witnessed its user base surge from 10,000 before the coronavirus outbreak to 200,000 as of Tuesday, an increase of 20 times in less than 20 days, according to He Wei, founder and CEO of the firm.
"If you want to carry out regular teaching and studying activities amid the special period while staying at home, it seems going online is the best option, and for industry players, it is a rare opportunity to cultivate the market," He told the Global Times Tuesday.
Online education has accounted for only about 15 percent of the overall K-12 education market even though it has seen an upward trend in recent years, but progress was slow due to the process that parents and students need to learn and accept it, according to He.
"Now, it is the demand end that is eagerly seeking online services," He said. "We have worked around the clock since the beginning of the Spring Festival holidays. It is acknowledged that the business boost due to the NCP has put mounting pressure on our operational and technology teams, as well as research and development, but we have embraced growth in such a short period that normally would have been achieved in a year," he added.
On the capital market, investors have indicated strengthened confidence in the board of online education services, since trading began in the Year of the Rat.
US-listed NetEase Youdao, an online education subsidiary of Chinese tech giant NetEase Inc, saw its shares rally nearly 40 percent by Monday's close.