Hangzhou expected to have advantage in talent recruitment based on performance in epidemic

By Leng Shumei Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2020/2/12 6:02:29

A cleaner puts a trash bin for worn masks in a residential quarter at Wenzhou, East China’s Zhejiang Province on Tuesday. Photo: cnsphoto

Hangzhou, the capital city of East China's Zhejiang Province, is expected to have an advantage in attracting talent in the future due to its outstanding performance in dealing with the tough novel coronavirus epidemic.



As of Tuesday, a total of 42,744 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across China with 31,728 cases in the epidemic-stricken Hubei.



Following Hubei is Zhejiang and South China's Guangdong Province that saw 1,117 and 1,177 confirmed cases respectively as of the same time.



Compared with some Hubei officials' disappointing responses to the epidemic, Zhejiang and Hangzhou are winning most of Chinese netizens' praises for an outstanding performance and contribution to the battle against the epidemic.



For example, Chen Weiqiang, deputy mayor of Hangzhou, used a graphic at a press conference on January 30 to explain the epidemic situation in Hangzhou to media.



"He has data, analysis and a plan, this deputy mayor is reliable!" one netizen commented.



"He is much better than officials in Huanggang," said another.



Huanggang is a city in Hubei. 2,332 confirmed cases have been reported there as of Tuesday, following Wuhan and Xiaogan. 337 local officials were punished on February 1 for slacking off from their duty in combating the coronavirus. Six of them were dismissed from their positions.



Some netizens have expressed a willingness to move to Hangzhou after the epidemic, including some Hubei residents.



"I am so disappointed with the Wuhan government, my dream now is to settle in Hangzhou," a netizen said.



Based on performances of different governments so far, Zhejiang, and especially its capital city Hangzhou, apparently are among the top destinations on the list.



Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Chinese



The epidemic serves as a governance capacity test for all levels of governments in China. Governments that perform well in the test will very likely gain advantages in attracting talent into places they govern after the epidemic is eased, Mei said.



Zhejiang launched a Level 1 emergency response to the epidemic on January 23, the first province to do so in China, even before the epidemic-stricken Hubei.



Hangzhou was the first city to adopt measures dubbed "the strictest" by netizens in the face of the epidemic including shutting down management in all local communities, suspending outpatient services in all local medical institutes and closing all public places except those that are necessary for people's daily lives.





