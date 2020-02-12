WHO gives official name for novel coronavirus

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 11, 2020. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday gave the official name for the latest novel coronavirus as being COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease starting in 2019. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)
