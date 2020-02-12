Xi chairs leadership meeting on epidemic control

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspects the center for disease control and prevention of Chaoyang District in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 10, 2020. Xi on Monday inspected the novel coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in Beijing. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Wednesday held a meeting on the prevention and control of the pneumonia epidemic caused by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting and made an important speech.Xi said the epidemic situation has shown positive changes due to concerted hard work and that the prevention and control work has achieved notable outcomes."The results are hard-won progress made by all sides," Xi said.Noting that epidemic prevention and control have entered a critical stage that requires stringent efforts, Xi stressed focusing on priorities without any let-up and strengthening prevention and control in areas where the epidemic situation is particularly serious or at greater risk.Xi demanded resolute efforts from Party committees and governments at all levels to win the people's war against the epidemic and urged them to strive to achieve this year's economic and social development goals and tasks.