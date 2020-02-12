Chinese customs rev up clearance for epidemic control materials

A man checks medical supplies donated to China at a warehouse in Helsinki, Finland, Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Haochen)

China has sped up customs clearance for epidemic control materials from overseas amid the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, the General Administration of Customs said Wednesday.From Jan. 24 to Feb. 11, a total of 870 million items of epidemic prevention and control goods worth 2.84 billion yuan (about 405.7 million US dollars) have been cleared, the administration said in a statement on its website.Protective gear made up the lion's share of the total imported goods, including 730 million masks and 1.53 million disinfectant products, followed by 1.34 million pieces of medical equipment.Notably, over 147 million items worth 505 million yuan were donated supplies, including 108 million masks, 2.39 million protective suits and 650,000 goggles, data showed.Customs offices nationwide have opened special channels to facilitate clearance services for epidemic control materials, offered fast tracks to overseas donations and ensured "zero delays" in customs clearance for imported drugs and medical devices.The administration also pledged continued efforts to beef up checks of travelers from home and abroad.