Japanese ballet troupe inspires Chinese by singing China’s national anthem

A Japanese ballet troupe sang the Chinese national anthem in Chinese, the latest from Japanese society to support China’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak, which was well received by the Chinese.The heroic Chinese people will surely overcome the epidemic, the Matsuyama Ballet told the Global Times on Wednesday after they recorded a video featuring them singing the Chinese national anthem to encourage Chinese to win the battle against the virus outbreak.Matsuyama is one of the most famous ballet troupes in Japan, which started exchanges with China in 1955 before the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations in 1958 and has long been committed to promoting cultural exchanges and friendly relations between the two countries.Matsuyama told the Global Times they respect and admire the Chinese people, especially medical staff, for their unremitting efforts and hard work in the battle. Matsuyama said they hope China can overcome the epidemic and continue to contribute to world peace and stability in Asia.It was with such thinking that the ballet dancers thought of cheering China by singing the Chinese national anthem in Chinese, Matsuyama noted.The beginning of the video features a subtitle which read, “Matsuyama Ballet would like to extend our deepest greetings to the Chinese people."“For thousands of years, China has taught Japan countless valuable experiences and wisdom. The most painful moments of man are the most precious, for they call forth the greatest power,” says a presenter in the video.In the video, the ballet troupe’s members shout after singing the Chinese national anthem, “We love China! Stay strong, Wuhan! Stay strong, China! Stay strong, human!”“Deeply moved! Beautiful singing!” is a typical comment by Chinese netizens.Thank you for your support, many netizens said.Amid the epidemic, the Japanese government, local governments, social groups, and firms in Japan have donated masks, protective outfits and other medical supplies to Wuhan and other Chinese cities, which has touched the hearts of Chinese people.China and Japan are neighboring countries separated only by a strip of water and it is the obligation of one to help the other in difficult times, many commented.Following the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and tsunami in Japan in 2011, the Chinese government provided its neighbor 30 million yuan ($4.5 million) worth of emergency humanitarian assistance and sent a rescue team to help in search and rescue efforts.“Lands apart, sky shared” is a Chinese proverb some shared online after Japan used it on boxes of medical masks sent to China to fight the coronavirus outbreak.