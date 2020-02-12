China appreciates BRICS statement supporting epidemic fight: FM spokesperson

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang at regular press conference on Jan. 3, 2020. (Photo from Foreign Ministry website)

China highly appreciates a BRICS chairmanship statement in support of China's fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said Wednesday at an online press briefing.Russia, holding this year's chairmanship of the emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, on Tuesday issued the statement representing the BRICS countries to support the "firm commitment and decisive efforts of the Chinese government" to combat the epidemic.The statement also called for international cooperation and coordination within the World Health Organization framework to protect regional and global public health security, and underlined the importance of avoiding discrimination, stigmatization and overreaction while responding to the outbreak.Calling other BRICS countries as important partners for China, Geng said this statement delivered positive and constructive messages, voiced support for China's efforts and called for greater international cooperation in safeguarding public health security."This demonstrates the BRICS spirit of helping each other during difficult times. It also epitomizes the support China has received from the international community. We highly appreciate it," he said."We will continue to work with the international community including the BRICS countries to combat the epidemic and safeguard regional and global public health security," said the spokesperson.