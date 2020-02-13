Suspects surrender due to food shortage under Wuhan’s lockdown

To prevent and control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, some communities in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, implements closed management on January 31. All outsiders were forbidden to enter the communities. Food delivery and delivery workers could only deliver goods for residents through the gates. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Members of a pyramid scheme gang in Wuhan surrendered to workers at their lockdown residential community after they ran out of food in their apartment.A young man and woman, who claimed to have been lured to Wuhan and joined a pyramid scheme gang last November, approached community workers on Monday to confess and ask for help with food after hiding themselves in the apartment since the novel coronavirus outbreak started in January, reported a Wuhan-based newspaper.The two people, along with four other members of the gang, have been eluding the community's investigations into residents with suspected symptoms of novel coronavirus amid the city's prevention campaign and pretended that the unit was empty by not responding to the knocks at the door and keeping the place quiet and dark at night.Police confiscated their training notes for "pyramid selling" and community workers who disinfected their house offered them face masks.This is not an isolated case of suspects surrendering due to the pressures created by the stringent screening and ongoing health checks that have been carried out nationwide amid the virus control campaign.A telecom fraud fugitive turned himself in on Friday after cycling 200 kilometers.The fugitive claimed that he had been under tremendous pressure during his evasion because he could not find anywhere to stay due to the city's lockdown and police patrols everywhere, reported Knews.Similarly, a man suspected of drug trafficking, also gave himself up to police in Xichang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on February 2, saying that the epidemic screening was so strict that he dared not run anymore, according to a Chongqing-based newspaper.