United Nations identifying 112 firms linked to Israeli settlements

Israeli soldiers aim their weapons at Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the expanding of Jewish settlements in Kufr Qadoom Village near the West Bank city of Nablus, Dec. 13, 2019. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

The UN has released a list of 112 companies with activities in Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, including Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor.The move was cheered by the Palestinians but slammed as "shameful" by Israel, where officials fear the list could be used to boycott firms with ties to the settlements.The UN report comes in response to a 2016 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for a "database for all businesses engaged in specific activities related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory."The UN rights office said that listing companies in the database was "not, and does not purport to be, a judicial or quasi-­judicial process."Among the businesses on the list are a range of large international companies, including Airbnb, Alstom, Booking.com and Motorola Solutions."I am conscious this issue has been, and will continue to be, highly contentious," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.But she added that the findings had been subject to an "extensive and meticulous review process" and the report "reflects the serious consideration that has been given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate."Israel, which routinely accuses the UN and especially the Human Rights Council of bias against it was quick to slam Wednesday's publication.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at retaliation."Whoever boycotts us will be boycotted," a statement from his office quoted him as saying."We strongly reject this contemptible effort."The country's Foreign Minister ­Israel Katz labeled the move "a shameful ­surrender to pressure from countries and organizations who want to harm Israel."His Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki meanwhile described the publication as "a victory for international law and diplomatic efforts."