Boom heard in Wuhan presumably from supersonic aircraft

Residents in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province on Thursday, reported hearing a loud boom, followed by rattling windows and triggering speculation it was caused by supersonic aircraft.The loud sound reportedly occurred at 12:37 pm and was followed by similar noises, which sounded like aircraft, local newspaper Chutian Metropolitan Daily reported.The sound was described as "thunderous." One resident said it was so loud that windows and tables "were shaking," indicating a possible earthquake.Another resident, surnamed Guo, reportedly said nothing unusual occurred after the loud sounds.Hashtag "Loud boom in Wuhan" quickly received over 4 million views on Weibo.Local emergency response units, along with fire and police departments, said no accidents were reported, Chutian Metropolitan Daily reported.Netizens speculated the sound could have been a sonic boom caused by an airplane when it travels faster than the speed of sound.Sonic booms can be loud when caused by supersonic aircraft flying at lower altitudes which can damage ground structures.Military cargo planes have been transporting medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan amid the coronavirus outbreak. Still, military enthusiasts said the aircraft is not fast enough to break the sound barrier.Aggressive warplanes like fighter jets are more likely to cause sonic disturbances, they said.Wuhan officials said military aircraft have been conducting regular missions, Chutian Metropolitan Daily reported.Similar reports surfaced online Wednesday from Quzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and other cities.Netizens also speculated that China's Air Force is likely increasing training operations to deter Taiwan secessionist forces.The Chinese military conducted flight drills near Taiwan island earlier this week, a move aimed at secessionists to demonstrate the country's military's capabilities should force be required to solve the Taiwan question.No official explanation has been given on the source of the loud sounds.