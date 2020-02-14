Xinjiang manufacturing won't resume until March: insiders

Photo:Xinhua
Manufacturing in Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uygur Autonomous Region won't fully resume until early March, according to industry insiders, and the government is introducing supportive policies to reduce losses and protect the labor force.
Zhang Jie, general manager of Xinjiang Jinliyuan Clothing Co in Aksu, Xinjiang, told the Global Times that most of the technical workers in Xinjiang are from other provinces, including places that are currently under quarantine, weighing on the operation of their business.
"It is definitely putting a strain on our operation," Zhang said. "Many of our workers can't get out of their hometown and those who came back have to be separated for 14 days. We are yet to finish the orders from last year."
Supportive policies include subsidies to companies whose operations have been affected, according to a statement by Xinjiang's department of human resources.
Basic production of oil and grain has started to meet market demand, said Li Yongtao, manager of an oil production company in Aksu.
Oil is produced 24/7 to make sure that there is enough supply, Li said. His company is capable of producing 140 tons of oil a day. Grains and staples are also reportedly being produced at full speed.
Plowing and sowing are also being carried out in an orderly manner in Xinjiang amid the epidemic, officials told Global Times. The outbreak has not affected the process, they said.
Tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and watermelons are growing well in greenhouses in Aksu, the companies told the Global Times.
Global Times