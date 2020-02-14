Complementary advantages, win-win cooperation basis of China-Germany ties: Chinese FM

China and Germany have agreed that the basis of bilateral relations is to complement each other's advantages and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.Speaking at a press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after the two co-chaired the 5th round of China-Germany strategic dialogue on diplomacy and security, Wang said the two sides have reached a series of important consensuses.First, the two countries have agreed that their shared interests go far beyond their differences, Wang said.As long as China and Germany show mutual respect for each other, accommodate each other's core interests and concerns, and keep consolidating political mutual trust, their bilateral relations will achieve long-term, stable and sound development, while the China-Germany all-round strategic partnership will reach a new level, he said.Second, the two countries will keep turning competition into open and win-win cooperation and always work together in a way in which the whole is bigger than the sum of its parts, he said.

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry