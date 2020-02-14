Staying upbeat

Illustration: Luo Xuan /GT

Is life in an inpatient ward really that gloomy and full of despair? Some novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) patients in the epicenter have offered a very different answer. In Wuhan's "Fangcang" makeshift hospitals, which are built to accommodate mildly infected cases, patients have found their own way to fight the virus. As shown in videos and pictures posted online that record their daily life, dozens of patients are seen doing a synchronized dance by their beds. It's an unlikely scene from a hospital, and is more often seen in a public square. Led by an elderly man, a number of patients are seen doing Tai Chi, and several medical staff wearing face masks and protective outfits joined in. In addition to physical exercise, reading books has become another antidote. A man lying in bed was seen reading Francis Fukuyama's The Origins of Political Order. His calmness, in contrast to the hectic ward, reassured many anxious hearts. Numerous internet users were deeply touched by these patients' positive attitude. "I'm laughing with tears," read a comment, "Fighting! The optimistic Chinese nation!" In the face of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, optimism and confidence are critical for the whole nation. These patients have set a great example and have proved through their actions that nothing is invincible.