2020 Canadian International Autoshow opens

Exotic cars are seen during the 2020 Canadian International Autoshow at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2020. The annual ten-day event kicked off here on Friday with a display of more than 1,000 vehicles of different kinds.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at a Bugatti La Voiture Noire during the 2020 Canadian International Autoshow at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2020. The annual ten-day event kicked off here on Friday with a display of more than 1,000 vehicles of different kinds.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at a BMW Vision M Next sports car during the 2020 Canadian International Autoshow at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2020. The annual ten-day event kicked off here on Friday with a display of more than 1,000 vehicles of different kinds.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors look at a Ford Mustang Mach-E during the 2020 Canadian International Autoshow at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada, on Feb. 14, 2020. The annual ten-day event kicked off here on Friday with a display of more than 1,000 vehicles of different kinds.Photo:Xinhua