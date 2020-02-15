Lego-themed Towers of Tomorrow exhibition held in Vancouver

Visitors look at skyscrapers built by LEGO bricks during the exhibition Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks at Science World in Vancouver, Canada, Feb 14. The exhibition features 20 of the world's most astonishing skyscrapers built on a scale of 1:200, offering visitors a birds-eye view of these buildings.Photo:Xinhua

