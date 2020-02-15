Jan Jensen of Denmark competes during the Runabout GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Contestants compete during the Ski Division GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Jasmiin Ypraus of Estonia competes during the Ski Ladies GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Virginie Morlaes of France competes during the Ski Ladies GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua