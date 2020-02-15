2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/15 14:58:41

Jan Jensen of Denmark competes during the Runabout GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Contestants compete during the Ski Division GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Jasmiin Ypraus of Estonia competes during the Ski Ladies GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Virginie Morlaes of France competes during the Ski Ladies GP1 of the 2020 UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Feb.14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

