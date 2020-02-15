Creations of new Daily Paper x Van Gogh collection

Creations of the new Daily Paper x Van Gogh collection are seen at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Feb. 14, 2020. The Van Gogh Museum's collaboration with Daily Paper saw some of Van Gogh's most iconic masterpieces, sketches and quotes brought to life as wearable art pieces. The new collection will be available from Feb. 15. Photo:Xinhua

