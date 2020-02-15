With love and hope，people battle against coronavirus in China

A doctor is kissed by his daughter before leaving for Hubei province in Fuzhou, South China‘s Fujian province. Photo: China News Service

A couple both of whom are doctors help each other to adjust goggles in Lujiang county under Hefei city,East China’s Anhui province. Photo: China News Service

A doctor hugs with her husband and 5-year-old daughter before leaving for Hubei province in Kunming, capital city of Southwest China's Yunnan province. Photo: China News Service

A doctor says goodbye to her boyfriend before leaving for Hubei province in Fuzhou, South China‘s Fujian province. Photo:China News Service

A couple both of whom are doctors have a shot time reunion at the break of work in Sihong county, East China’s Jiangsu province.Photo:China News Service

A doctor says goodbye to her boyfriend before leaving for Hubei province in North China’s Tianjin municipality. Photo:China News Service